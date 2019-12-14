David Laurence Clayton
David Laurence Clayton, 60, succumbed to esophageal cancer Oct. 10, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted partner and wife of 31 years, Lynne Clayton; his children, Nicholas and Caitlin (and Caitlin’s partner Maureen); brothers, Fredrick and Christopher Clayton; sister, Priscilla Clayton; niece, Miriam Clayton; and nephews, Trevor Clayton and Elliot Clayton-Koch. We will never forget how he made us feel. He is also survived by everyone he touched and made laugh over the years.
Diagnosed at 59, David barely skipped a beat, adding chemotherapy treatments to his weekly schedules while teaching spin at the YMCA, Sunday runs at Grand Mere State Park or letting it affect his true passion – his work as an engineer.
Dave found a love for glassblowing late in life, but cherished the community and his time at Water Street. Never having learned how to say no, he constantly and consistently gave every part of himself to his community, each and every one.
A special thank you to Dr. Paloyan, the wonderful staff at the Marie Yeager Cancer Center, and Hanson Hospice Center for their loving care and support in his final days. He passed peacefully with his children holding his hands, sharing stories. It rained the entire next day.
Grand Mere was his happy spot, where he felt at peace. A memorial and bench dedication will be in Spring 2020 on his favorite running trail. Donations may be made to the Water Street Glassworks Fired Up! After-school program https://waterstreetglassworks.org/pages/sponsor-a-fired-up-student, or the bench project at Grand Mere (please write Dave Clayton Memorial in notes area).