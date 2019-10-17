David Lyle Packard
David Lyle Packard, 91, of South Haven passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.
David was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Benton Harbor, the son of Fernando and Anna Packard, and had lived in the South Haven area for the majority of his life. David loved to hunt, fish and travel. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Brass in South Haven until his retirement in 1989.
Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Mae; three children, Rodney (Vickie) Packard, Mike Packard and Thomas (Shelli) Packard; four stepchildren, Hellen Reitveld, William (Candis) Yankovich, Walter Yankovich and Frank (Betty) Yankovich; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Rayburn; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Creech.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman Packard; three sisters, Dorris Jinkins, Sarah June Lucker and Lois Creech.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at noon Friday, Oct. 25, with a dinner to follow at the Bangor Church of Christ. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.