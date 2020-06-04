David Nelson Heuermann, 63, of Coloma died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
David’s life began Nov. 1, 1956, in Little Rock, Ark., where his father was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. He spent most of his life in Southwest Michigan, growing up first in Coloma, and then in South Haven. He returned to Coloma to live permanently where he worked for Premier Tool & Die. He also farmed fruit and vegetables. Not only did farming provide an income, but David also considered it a hobby, along with his lifelong passion for fishing. His greatest joy came in spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.