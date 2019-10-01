DaWayne E. Biastock
DaWayne E. Biastock, 92, of Benton Harbor died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Coloma.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5, at Calvary Bible Church, 3300 Territorial in Benton Harbor. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Cremation has taken place and burial of the ashes will be in North Shore Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
DaWayne was born in Coloma on March 3, 1927, at home on Biastock Road, named after his grandfather who immigrated from Prussia, to Edward and Augusta Biastock. He married his wife, Betty Miller, in 1950, and together they have celebrated 69 years of marriage. DaWayne was a retired electrician who had worked at many places in the Twin Cities area including Auto Specialties, Saranac, LECO and Burbach Electrical. He retired in 1996 from Michigan Fruit Canners. He was also a member of the Michigan Flywheelers. He volunteered at Grace Christian School for more than 20 years.
His family includes his wife, Betty; his children, Kenneth (Ellen) Biastock of Benton Harbor, Janet (Michael) Ambrose of Marseilles, Ill., Richard (Sandy) Biastock of Simpsonville, S.C., and Karol (Jeff) Cochran of Muscatine, Iowa; his sister, Betty Henderson of Stockton, Calif.; his 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Snyder.