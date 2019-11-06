Dawn Marie Pierce
Dawn Marie Pierce passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Lawrence.
Dawn was born on Nov. 19, 1981, in St. Joseph, to Deborah (Birmele) Pierce and Ronald Rock. Dawn enjoyed shopping, writing, singing, playing piano and spending time with her mom. Dawn was a beautiful person inside and out and will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, followed by a memorial service at noon at the Hartford Pentecostal Church, located at 13 S. Haver St., Hartford.
Dawn leaves behind brothers, Donald (Sue) Pierce of Eau Claire, Mike Boyer of St. Joseph and Justin Boyer of St. Joseph; her mother, Deborah (Jerry) Barr of Hartford; maternal grandmother. Carole (Hosbein) Ross of Stevensville; several nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her very best friend, Rocky of Lawrence, who spent countless hours with her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Rock; and paternal grandfather, Edward J. Birmele.