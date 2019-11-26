Dawn Scott
Dawn Scott, 54, of Watervliet died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at home with her family.
Dawn’s life began June 13, 1965, in Benton Harbor. She spent her childhood in Coloma and most of her adult life in Watervliet. Dawn was a ray of sunshine, always with a smile. Dawn was a motivated business person, working as a property manager for several years, and also sold pools and diamonds. Most recently she was a Scentsy representative. Dawn was close to God and grew up at Midway Baptist Church.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family, which includes: three sons, Chad Menkhaus (Sara Muske), Andrew Scott and Taylor Scott – all of Watervliet; two granddaughters, Riley-Lynn Marie Menkhaus and Aubrey Nicole Menkhaus; her fiancé, Jerry Loomis; her mom, Joyce Pugh; three sisters, Joy Pugh (Romando Little), Debra Mills and Robin Weaver; two nephews she thought of as sons, Robbie and Chrissy; and several other nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Her daughter, Heather Lynn Marie Pugh; dad, Wayne Pugh; husband, Kevin Mark Scott; and two brothers, Robert and Ronnie Williams; precede Dawn in death.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, with visitation at noon, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Watervliet. Memorials may be made to Dawn’s family to help with expenses. You are invited to leave a message of comfort or donation for Dawn’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.