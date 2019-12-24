Frances L. Amicarelli, 80, of Stevensville died Dec. 23, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Mae S. Bland Brady, 60, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 18, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Maxine A. Gillenwater, 94, of Coloma died Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Casey S. Hess, 35, of Florida, formerly of Wisconsin died Dec. 22, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Barbara E. “Barb” Lingle, 69, of Watervliet died Dec. 20, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Joyce A. Lloyd, 67, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 21, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Fran(k) McCauley, 79, of Marcellus died Dec. 17, 2019, at The Willows Assisted Living, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Walter Murphy, 82, of East Jordan, Mich., died Dec. 17, 2019, in Mattawan, Mich. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Richard B. Sanders, 62, of Berrien Springs died Dec. 21, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.
Clarence D. Tribbey Sr., 80, of Niles died Dec. 15, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Harry Wickett, 78, of Dowagiac died Dec. 22, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.