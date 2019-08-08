Bernard “Bernie” A. Clark, 58, of Bridgman died Aug. 6, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
The Rev. Frederick “Fred” Davey, 88, of Stevensville died Aug. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Shirley Highland, 84, of Niles died Aug. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Craig L. Jensen, 81, of St. Joseph died Aug. 5, 2019, at The Willows, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Curtis Jones Jr., 65, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 6, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Elaine McDowell, 75, of St. Joseph died Aug. 7, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
William A. Menser, 94, of Sturgis, MIch., formerly of Bridgman died Aug. 6, 2019, at home. Hackman Family Funeral Homes, Sturgis, (269) 651-2331.
Marlene G. (Gard) Stuppy, 84, of South Bend, Ind., died Aug. 6, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.