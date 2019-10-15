James B. Bass, 62, of Niles died Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Thomas J. “Mouse” Disterheft, 70, of Eau Claire, died Oct. 12, 2019. Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, 461-4241.
Shelby J. (Bales) Flagel, 79, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Dolores “Dolly” A. Harrington, 85, of Hamilton, Mich., died Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Juene B. Knutel, 83, of Three Oaks died Oct. 14, 2019. Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
David L. Krieger Sr., 81, of Stevensville died Oct. 11, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Norma Mikel, 93, of Edwardsburg died Oct. 14, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Sylvia “Candy” R. Nielsen, 68, formerly of St. Joseph died Oct. 13, 2019, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Guthrie, Okla. Smith-Gallo Funeral Home, Guthrie, (405) 282-2272.
Rosalee Onken, 81, of South Haven died Oct. 11, 2019, at Holland Hospital. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Theodore ‘Ted’ W. Reitz, of Washington state, formerly of Stevensville died Aug. 13, 2019. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Carol J. (Sowka) Ridge, 78, of Dowagiac died Oct. 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Debra J. Wiltse, 59, of Fremont, Ohio, formerly of Niles died Oct. 13, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Leroy H. “Roy” Zeilke, 83, of St. Joseph died Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.