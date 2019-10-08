Edward G. Baes, 89, of Hagar Shores died Oct. 7, 2019, at home. Davidson Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Coloma, 468-3181.
Shirley J. Brumbaugh, 88, of South Haven died Oct. 1, 2019. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Joan M. De Morrow, 74, of Sawyer died Oct. 4, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Sawyer. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Joseph D. Hoffmann, 87, of St. Joseph died Oct. 6, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Henry M. McClendon, 93, of Lansing, Mich., formerly of Benton Harbor died Oct. 2, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Rennee Schroeder, 89, formerly of Dowagiac died Oct. 7, 2019, at The Willows, St. Joseph. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Niles, 683-1155.
Anna Swietlik, 82, of Bridgman died Oct. 6, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Shelly L. (Gentry) Teeter, 57, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremations Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.