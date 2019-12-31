Joe Ann Allen, 60, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 25, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Corinne Graziano, 100, of St. Joseph died Dec. 30, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Otis W. Joseph Jr., 56, of Chicago, formerly of Sodus died Dec. 25, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Sally Ann (Freeman) Shephard, 48, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 27, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.