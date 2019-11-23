Beulah M. Dortch, 59, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 20, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Louis Donald Hauht, 86, of Eau Claire and Homosassa, Fla., died Nov. 19, 2019, in Florida. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Alice J. Kriesten, 87, of South Haven, formerly of Bangor died Nov. 22, 2019, at River Ridge Retirement Village, South Haven. Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, 427-7551.
Geraldine “Jerry” N. Nespital, 93, of Buchanan died Nov. 21, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Niles. Swem Chapel and Cremation Services, Buchanan, 471-2700.
Michael C. Neumann, 68, of St. Joseph died Nov. 8, 2019, while on vacation. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Deborah K. Payne, 66, of Galien died Nov. 22, 2019. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Richard Priebe, 85, of St. Joseph died Nov. 22, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Dawn M. Scott, 54, of Watervliet died Nov. 21, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Karen L. Vatroba, 77, of Coloma died Nov. 20, 2019, at home. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.