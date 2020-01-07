Norman L. Doyle, 60, of Ionia, Mich., formerly of Benton Harbor died Dec. 31, 2019. Lake Funeral Home, Ionia, (616) 527-0099.
Martin W. Emery, 68, of Stevensville died Nov. 29, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Martha A. Hamilton, 94, of Dowagiac died Jan. 4, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, Niles. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Timothy E. McClernan, 56, of Stevensville died Jan. 4, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Sam Schaafsma, 88, of Paw Paw died Jan. 3, 2020, in Kalamazoo. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Joseph “Joe” Swetay, 75, of Covert Township died Jan. 4, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Davidson Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Coloma, 468-3181.
Virgil Tacket, 96, of Berrien Springs died Jan. 1, 2020, at home. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Morgana Towns, 39, of Niles died Jan. 5, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 6833-1155.