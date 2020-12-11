Daryl Benjamin, 87, of Niles died Dec. 9, 2020, at Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Ind.. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.

Gayle E. Borst, 78, of Niles died Dec. 9, 2020. Palmer Funeral Homes, West Chapel, South Bend, Ind., 574-232-6565.