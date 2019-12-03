Rosemary Barnes, 29, of Niles died Nov. 30, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Shirley L. Beck, 81, of South Haven died Nov. 26, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Vera L. (Hidy) Brightup, 103, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 29, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Susan Sievers Dunton, 72, of Lawrence died Nov. 30, 2019. Adams Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 657-6347.
Hilda Harrington, 89, of LaPorte, Ind., formerly of New Buffalo died Nov. 26, 2019. Sommerfeld Chapel and Cremation Services, New Buffalo, 469-2233.
Pauline C. Montgomery, 88, of St. Joseph died Dec. 1, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Jack E. Norris Sr., 89, of St. Joseph died Dec. 1, 2019. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
William C. Peden, 72, of St. Joseph died Nov. 27, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Laurent Peppel, 84, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 26, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.