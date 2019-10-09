Terry Henslee, 54, of Decatur died Oct. 5, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Newell Chapel, Decatur, 423-2561.
Marlene F. Hopke, 79, of Stevensville died Oct. 7, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Charles C. Lester, 90, of Buchanan died October 7, 2019. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Betty R. Miller, 91, of Granger, Ind., died Oct. 7, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Clifford L. Raymer, 89, former area resident died Oct. 4, 2019, in Georgia. H.M. Patterson and Son – Canton Hill, Marietta, Ga., (770) 977-9485.
Laura J. Shirley, 63, of Hartford died Oct. 7, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Sister Lakes. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Mary L. Shirley, 85, of Bloomingdale died Oct. 7, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Pearl “Wyn” Yore, 85, of Stevensville died Oct. 7, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.