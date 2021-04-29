Mary Beth Krause, 70, of Bridgman died April 23, 2021, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids. Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremations Service, Bridgman, 465-3239.
