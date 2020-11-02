MT CLEMENS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While so many businesses are closing, Catherine A. Wilcox, expanded one of her companies, Northstar Manuals, LLC, bringing a team of talented graphic artists and copy editors together to assist her in bringing her passion for writing to print. The Coronavirus has had such a detrimental effect on the world. Wilcox's mission is to encourage positive transformation and healing - one reader at a time.