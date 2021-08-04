Alma L. Arent, 95, of St. Joseph died Aug. 2, 2021, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, 556-9450.

Richard D. Bottorff, 90, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 3, 2021. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel, South Bend, Ind., 574-232-4857.