Stephen J. Anzalone, 83, of St. Joseph died Sept. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 556-9450.
Glenda J. (Austin) Ash, 67, of Benton Harbor, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
James H. “Jim” Ashmead Sr., 70, of St. Joseph died Sept. 3, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Jack R. DeWitt, 82, of Buchanan died Sept. 4, 2019. Swem Chapel and Cremation Services, Buchanan, 695-6881.
Marian J. Haney, 94, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 4, 2019, at Royalton Manor, St. Joseph. Fairplain Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Janice I. Hill, 67, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 3, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service, Benton Township, 926-7222.
Daniel D. Pjesky, 97, of Grand Haven, Mich., former area resident, died Sept. 4, 2019. Klaassen Familiy Funeral Home, Grand Haven, (616) 842-9495.
Rose Scheid, 97, of Watervliet died Sept. 4, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.