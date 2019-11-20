Ellen J. Doocy-Welch, 70, of St. Joseph died Nov. 18, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
James “Jim” S. Frost, 73, of St. Joseph died Nov. 12, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Johnny Jackson, 73, of Benton Harbor died July 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Family Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 925-9761.
Richard W. Kruck, 83, of Sodus died Nov. 19, 2019, at Caretel Inns, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.