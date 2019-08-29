James Elias, 95, of Sawyer died Aug. 24, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Carol L. (Gonnerman) Jewell, 84, of St. Joseph died Aug. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation in Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Robert T. Lovell, 83, of Coloma died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Jack N. Mitchell, 93, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 27, 2019, at home. Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service, Benton Township, 926-7222.
David Otto, 69, of Niles died Aug. 27, 2019. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Eric Schmittdiel, 70, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph died Aug. 24, 2019, in Boynton Beach. Anago Cremations, Boynton Beach, (561) 232-5370.
Phyllis I. Stelter, 73, of Baroda died Aug. 27, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.