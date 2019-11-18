Maryanne A. Ball, 90, of St. Joseph died Nov. 15, 2019, at her home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Richard Dale Conrad, 84, formerly of Niles, died Nov. 13, 2019, at this home in South Bend, Ind. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Bernhard “Bernie” Karl, 63, formerly of St. Joseph died Oct. 30, 2019, in Indianapolis. Goodwin Family Funeral Home, Vincennes, Ind., (812) 882-5900.
Kyle William Krumrie, 55, of Sawyer died Nov. 16, 2019, at his residence. Wagner Family Funerals, Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks 756-3831.
Dianne L. Lebryk, 61, of Niles died Nov. 15, 2019, at her residence. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Niles, 683-1155.
Mary L. Miller, 89, of Niles died Nov. 17, 2019, at her home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Niles, 683-1155.