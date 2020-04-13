Robert Barton, 95, of Cassopolis died April 11, 2020, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Ron L. Christopher Sr., 70, of St. Joseph died April 10, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Danielle Garvin, 29, of Niles died April 10, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Richard Katterheinrich, 59, of Edwardsburg died April 11, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Mamie J. Okeke, 86, of Niles died April 10, 2020, at home. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Harold Walter Reed, 87, of Dowagiac died April 9, 2020, at The Timbers of Cass County, Dowagiac. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Ronald Edward Taylor, 61, of Holland, Mich., died April 9, 2020, at home. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
James "Jim" Welch, 80, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Watervliet, died April 9, 2020, at The Willows, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.