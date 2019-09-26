Jo Ann Gingrich, 70, of Coloma died Sept. 6, 2019, at home. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Lamar D. Phillips, 49, of Georgia, formerly of Benton Harbor, died Sept. 19, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Henry Priebe Jr., 93, of Sodus died Sept. 25, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, 461-4241.
Julius G. Rainey, 96, of Bangor died Sept. 24, 2019, at Alamo Nursing Home, Kalamazoo. Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, 427-7551.
Willie Spates, 66, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 14, 2019. Family Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 925-9761.
Shawn P. Thompson, 50, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Benton Harbor, died Sept. 24, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Bruce C. Williams, 79, of Bloomingdale died Sept. 21, 2019, in Kentucky. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kalamazoo, 375-2900.