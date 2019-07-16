Ellen C. Becker, 97, of Coloma died July 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Joseph Dreibelbis, 60, of Niles died July 14, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Fay C. Hogue, 98, of Dowagiac died July 14, 2019, at The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Brian Kujawa, 37, of Niles died July 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Ruby M. Parker, 87, of Hartford died July 11, 2019, at home. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Frank C. Pooch, 94, of Coloma died July 13, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Betty Schimmel, 77, of South Bend, Ind., died July 15, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Louise Scott, 87, of Benton Harbor died July 14, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.