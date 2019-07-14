Mark A. Adams Sr., 60, of Niles died July 13, 2019, at South Bend Center for Hospice. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Dorothy L. Borr, 90, of Benton Harbor died July 12, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Shirley A. Ochs, 81, of Benton Harbor died July 12, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Gary W. Southard, 64, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died July 10, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.