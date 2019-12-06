Sharon Bachman, 88, of Coloma died Dec. 3, 2019, at her daughter’s home. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Clayton J. Couturier, 82, of Watervliet died Dec. 3, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
John R. Covert, 94, of Stevensville died Dec. 4, 2019, at Pine Ridge, Stevensville. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
May E. Klupp, 95, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 4, 2019, at home. Fairplain Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Bernice E. Zeilke, 84, of Bridgman died Dec. 4, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevenville. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.