Percy “John” Crumb, 89, of Watervliet died Dec. 19, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Willie R. Davis Jr., 51, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 17, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Barbara Sue (Neal) Clark, 66, of Holiday Fla., formerly of Benton Harbor died Dec. 16, 2019, at home. Coastal Cremations, New Port Richey, Fla., (727) 645-6975.
Mary L. Hanson, 81, of Lincoln Township died Dec. 18, 2019, at home. Fairplain Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Elbert E. “Woody” Jones, 96, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Audrey E. Umphrey, 82, of Lakeside died Dec. 19, 2019. Wagner Family Funerals, Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks, 756-3831.