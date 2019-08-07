Constance A. Cadieu, 64, of Stevensville died Aug. 4, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Alphonse J. Calabrese, 76, of Hartford died Aug. 4, 2019 at his sister’s home. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Russell “Bubs” W. Cruzan III, 2, of Mattawan died Aug. 2, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Margarito D. Guerra, 74, of Lawton died Aug. 5, 2019, in Kalamazoo. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Michael C. Johnson, 60, of Lenoir City, Tenn., formerly of St. Joseph died Aug. 4, 2019. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, (865) 986-8013.
Frederick A. “Fred” Kibler, 67, of Benton Harbor, died Aug. 5, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Yvonne J. Merle, 93, of Bridgman died Aug. 5, 2019. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Burleen Sexton, 95, of St. Joseph died Aug. 6, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.