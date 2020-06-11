Wayne A. Perkins, 61, of Niles died June 9, 2020. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.

George R. Thatcher, 103, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Three Oaks died June 8, 2020, at home. Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, (828) 252-3535.