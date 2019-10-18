Timothy L. Jorgensen, 73, of River Forest, Ill., formerly of Stevensville died Oct. 13, 2019. Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, Oak Park, Ill., (708) 383-3191.
Guy Moore, 80, of Watervliet died Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Coloma, 468-6000.
Marjorie A. Snyder, 93, of Berrien Springs died Oct. 16, 2019. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Timothy C. Stark, 42, of Sister Lakes died Oct. 11, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Viola Vanderbeck, 92, of St. Joseph died Oct. 15, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.