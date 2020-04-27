St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.