Ja’Ron Bonds, 17, of Indianapolis, formerly of Dowagiac died Aug. 7, 2020. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155
James “Jimmy” Wilson Cullom, 78, of Berrien Springs died Aug. 10, 2020. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155
Betty Jean Edinborough, 94, of Coloma died Aug. 11, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Paw Paw Lake, Coloma. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home, Coloma, 468-6000.
Margarete Hahn, 82, of St. Joseph died Aug. 10, 2020, in Berrien Springs. Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Marie L. Jeffries, 82, formerly of Eau Claire died Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in Fort Mill, S.C. Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Raymond D. LaCourse Jr., 70 of Kalamazoo died July 28, 2020, in Kalamazoo. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 375-2900.
Shirley Ann Windmon, 69, of Benton Harbor died July 22, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.