Daniel Banaszak Sr., 50, of Allegan County died Aug. 6, 2020. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Betty Edinborough, 94, of Coloma died Aug. 11, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Paw Paw Lake, Coloma. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Cheryl Fullriede, 64, of Coloma died Aug. 7, 2020. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Robert L. Ingram, 84, of Benton Township died Aug. 9, 2020, at his home. Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Alphonso Posey Sr., 69, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 10, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joesph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Marianne Hollman Shobe, 71, of Covert died Aug. 8, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Joseph F. Stezowski, 83, of South Haven died Aug. 11, 2020, peacefully in his home. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.