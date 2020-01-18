Manuel Estrada died Jan. 15, 2020, at Valley Grande Manor, Weslaco, Texas. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Louis Hudson, 77, of Los Angeles, formerly of Benton Harbor died Dec. 26, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Kathy L. (Wennerberg) Maxson, 65, of St. Joseph died Jan. 2, 2020, in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Marlene A. Sorget, 82, of Richmond, Mich., formerly of Bridgman and Grand Haven, Mich., died Jan. 12, 2020, at Lakeshore Woods in Fort Gratiot, Mich. Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Port Huron, Mich., (810) 985-9605.
Amy F. Welch, 92, of Belleair, Fla., died Jan. 16, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.