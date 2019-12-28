Charles F. Allred, 65, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 26, 2019, at Graceway at Countryside, South Haven. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
John E. Bentley, 85, of St. Joseph died Dec. 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Adelaide S. Farina, 105, of New Buffalo died Dec. 25, 2019, at Rittenhouse Village, Michigan City, Ind. Sommerfeld Chapel and Cremation Services, New Buffalo, 469-2233.
Janice “Jan” Carlen Hellenga, 90, died Dec. 25, 2019, at home. Newell Chapel, Decatur, 423-2561.
Philip B. Maneikis, 75, of Schoolcraft, Mich., died Dec. 25, 2019, in Kalamazoo. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Trudy A. Petersen, 74, of Niles died Dec. 26, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Betty J. Smith, 89, of Berrien Springs died Dec. 22, 2019. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.
Lanoir L. Westerfield, 93, of Holland, Mich., died Dec. 26, 2019, at the SKLD Nursing Facility, Zeeland, Mich. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Fred Younker, 84, of Berrien Springs died Dec. 26, 2019, at home. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.