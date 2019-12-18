Eddie Mae Barker, 86, formerly of Benton Harbor died Dec. 5, 2019 at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming, Mich. Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, (616) 452-3006.
Father Raymond Barth, 78, of Baroda died Dec. 16, 2019. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Peter J. Beall, 48, of Eau Claire died Dec. 11, 2019. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Melissa L. Bryant, 51, of Philadelphia, Miss., former area resident died Dec. 12, 2019 at home. John E. Stephens Chapel, Philadelphia, Miss., (601) 656-1515.
Carolyn Goldner, 97, of Eau Claire died Dec. 17, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ralph A. Kaczmarek, 69, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of South Haven died Dec. 15, 2019. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Charles F. Martin, 96, of Coloma died Dec. 17, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Jean M. Schonbok, 82, of Dowagiac died Dec. 16, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.