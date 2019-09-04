Lois J. Haman, 87, formerly of Buchanan died Aug. 31, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Niles. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Shirley Hill, 59, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 26, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Thomas E. Jones, 61, of Coloma died Sept. 1, 2019, at home. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Frank J. Lippi, 92, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 2, 2019, at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Niles. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Patrick W. McGuire, 74, of Stevensville died Sept. 2, 2019, at Spectrum Health Rehabilitation Center, Grand Rapids. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Judith M. Merwin, 76, of Decatur died Sept. 1, 2019, in Kalamazoo. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Arvie “Buddy” L. Mock, 70, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 30, 2019. Simply Cremations, Kentwood, Mich., (616) 455-6838.
Catherine L. Ochs, 80, of Bridgman died Sept. 2, 2019. Wager Family Funerals, Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
Herbert W. Rock, 91, of St. Joseph died Sept. 2, 2019, at Royalton Manor, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Carl W. Rose, 64, of Sawyer died Sept. 1, 2019. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
William H. Whitaker, 81, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 1, 2019, at Medilodge Nursing Home, Marshall, Mich. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.