Roger B. Miles, 83, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph, died July 24, 2019, at Morris Hospice Center, Jacksonville. Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home and Crematory, Jacksonville, (904) 768-2596.
Gloria A. Wott, 76, of Bridgman, died July 7, 2019. Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses, Mesa, Ariz., (480) 964-4537.
John Kelemen, 68, of Benton Harbor, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Tennessee. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Kathleen Meyers, 90, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Royalton Manor. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Carol Cates, 77, of Niles, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Joan B. Vandenburg, 89, of Bloomingdale, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Robert Klint, 66; Melissa Klint, 60; and Landyn Klint, 22, all of Sawyer, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.