Janice A. Bowser, 80, of Rimrock, Ariz., formerly of Berrien Springs, died Sept. 7, 2019 at home. Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood, Ariz., 928-634-9566.
William Campbell, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 556-9450.
Helga Helling, 79, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Michael Morris, 64, of Niles passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Frank Post, of Phoenix, formerly of St. Joseph, died Sept. 20, 2019. Shadow Mountain Mortuary, Phoenix, 602-971-7350.
Sara Jayne Roti, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Caretel Inns of Lakeland, St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 556-9450.
Henry D. Wallace, 79, formerly of Union Pier, died Sept. 23, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.