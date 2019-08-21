Christine Bowman, 100, of Dowagiac died Aug. 19, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Richard Scott DeVos, 71, of Niles died Aug. 20, 2019. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Hillard L. Friedman, of St. Joseph died Aug. 20, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Lucille E. Grieser, 96, of Bainbridge Township died Aug. 19, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Coloma. Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service, Coloma, 468-3181.
Jessie M. Anderson Leiser, 94, of St. Joseph died Aug. 16, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Linda F. McMillion-Brown, 52, of Augusta, Ga., formerly of Benton Harbor died Aug. 13, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Oneta M. Nelson, 95, of Bangor died Aug. 19, 2019, at Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomingdale. Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, 427-7551.
Richard J. “Pooch” Puchinski, 56, of Benton Harbor died Feb. 6, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Bonita Joyce (Shoff) Schmalbach, 88, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 14, 2019, at A Day to Remember AFC Home, Benton Harbor. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Doretha Simmons, 86, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 19, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Marilyn Watt, 80, of St. Joseph died Aug. 20, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Norma Lou (McGuire) Wilson, 81, of Dowagiac died Aug. 16, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.