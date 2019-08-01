Mary J. Giudice, 54, of Berrien Center died July 28, 2019. Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, Indianapolis, (317) 637-5333.
Michael Przybylinski, 72, of Niles died July 30, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Amelia “Bunny” M. Stover, 77, former area resident died July 23, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. Direct Funeral Homes, Albuquerque, (503) 343-8008.
Gerald R. Swedenberg, 66, of Lowell, Mich., formerly of Baroda died July 29, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.