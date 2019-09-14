Earnestine L. Carder, 96, of St. Joseph died Sept. 13, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland. Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Greg Kaiser, 59, of Stevensville died Sept. 12, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman 465-3239.
Joseph Wayne “Butch” Klupp, 74, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 11, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Frank VanZandt Linn, of St. Joseph died Sept. 12, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Rebecca Hale McGee, 86, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Kenneth B. Smith, 99, of Buchanan died Sept. 7, 2019 at Woodland Terrace Senior Living in Niles. Hoven Funeral Homes, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Alvin W. Tucker, 84, of Niles, died Sept. 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.