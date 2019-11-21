Michael H. Graffenius, 64, of Watervliet died Nov. 19, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Judy Low, 59, of Niles died Nov. 19, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Donna J. (Oleson) Scaravelli, 79, of St. Joseph died Nov. 19, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Karen L. Vertroba, 77, of Coloma died Nov. 20, 2019, at home. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.