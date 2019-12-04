Brian M. Bassett, 61, of Niles died Dec. 2, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Marjorie J. Bowker, 77, of Galien died Dec. 2, 2019. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Tavena Cooper, 46, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 29, 2019, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Alvin Edward, 67, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 18, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
James R. Forden, 79, of Texas Corners, Mich., died Nov. 30, 2019. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Robert “Bob” Gain, 87, of Stevensville died Dec. 2, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Deborah K. Glaske, 69, of Sawyer died Nov. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Stevensville. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Marvin L. “Marv” Hanners, 88, of St. Joseph died Dec. 2, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Silvia Hinrichs, 59, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Uniqua Jones, 19, of Benton Township died Nov. 30, 2019, in Benton Township. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
William Kelly, 73, of Cassopolis died Nov. 11, 2019, at home. McGann-Hay Funeral Home, South Bend, Ind., (574) 232-1411.
Mary C. Murphy, 78, of Coloma died Dec. 1, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Davidson Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Coloma, 468-3181.
Herta Noll, 95, of St. Joseph died Dec. 2, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Eddie Rucker Jr., 99, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Mariann A. (Niederriter) Steiner, 80, of Stevensville died Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Lisle, Ill. Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, Naperville, Ill., (630) 355-0264.
Barbara J. Swanstrom, 88, of Bridgman died Dec. 1, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Mary L. (Shepherd) Wilburn, 49, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 4, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.