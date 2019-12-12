Quintina D. Jeffries, 29, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 8, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Stacy L. Jones, 48, of Coloma died Dec. 6, 2019, at her residence in Niles. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Dale E. Kugle, 70, of St. Joseph died Dec. 9, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Betty P. Mathis, 70, of Watervliet died Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Charles Morton, 79, of Niles died Dec. 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.