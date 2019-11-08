Lela Coffel, 89, of Buchanan died Nov. 6, 2019. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2263.
Mary J. Gnodtke, 85, of Sawyer died Nov. 5, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Ind. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Gordon R. James, 80, of New Buffalo died Nov. 5, 2019, at home. Sommerfeld Chapel and Cremation Services, New Buffalo, 469-2233.
Kay Verrett, 65, of Sawyer died Nov. 6, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Emily Wetter, 91, of Niles died Oct. 30, 2019, at home. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Service, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.