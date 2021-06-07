Madelaine Allbaugh, 80, of Cassopolis died June 4, 2021. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Jeffrey "Mike” Bartos, 73, of Three Oaks, and Okeechobee, Fla., died June 4, 2021. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
William H. Bradley, 89, of South Haven died June 4, 2021. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Leonard Cameron, 64, of Niles died June 3, 2021. Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
Bertie Ciszewski, 80, of Niles died June 6, 2021. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.
Robert DeVries, 83, of St. Joseph died June 4, 2021. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Andy R. Faher, 59, of St. Joseph died June 4, 2021. Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, 461-4241.
Roger V. Henry II, 49, of Benton Harbor died June 1, 2021. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Carolyn Hess, 79, of Niles died June 5, 2021. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.
Dale Hurt, 78, of Goshen, Ind., formerly of Niles, died June 6, 2021. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.
Frederick Koenigshof, 67, of Edwardsburg died June 6, 2021. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.
Janet Miskiewicz, 87, of Berrien Springs died March 1, 2021. Fairplain Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Jack Morris, 87, of Decatur died June 4, 2021. Newell Chapel and Cremation Services, Decatur, 423-2561.
William Patzer, 84, of Chambersburg, Pa., died June 2, 2021. Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, Pa., 717-264-6416.
Siegfried Rath, 79, of Bridgman died March 3, 2020.
Debra Rauls, 62, of Benton Harbor died June 2, 2021. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, Ind., 260-894-4900.
Jim J. Rybarczyk, 70, of Coloma died June 4, 2021. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
David DeLor Shufelt, 77, of Niles died June 2, 2021. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Robert Viestenz, 71, of Granger, Ind., formerly of Dowagiac, died June 4, 2021. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.