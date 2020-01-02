Eli Burton, 101, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Julie L. Ervin, 61, of Bristol, Ind., formerly of Benton Harbor, died Dec. 30, 2019. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart, Ind., (574) 295-1230.
Walburga O. “Walli” Neumeier, 90, of Decatur died Dec. 27, 2019. Newell Chapel, Decatur, 423-2561.
Sandra Kay Rouse, 73, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
William St. John, 82, of Niles died Dec. 30, 2019, at Riveridge Center, Niles. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Ruth Vorrath, 88, of Buchanan died Dec. 31, 2019, at home. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Martha “Marti” Wright, 75, of Dowagiac died Dec. 31, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.